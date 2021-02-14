 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: What do you think of Gov. Brad Little’s decision to move the state to Stage 3 of Covid-19 restrictions?

Results from 62 responses were:

  • I agree it was the right move—38.7%
  • I disagree, we should stay at modified Stage 2—33.9%
  • I think restrictions should be looser or lifted completely—17.7%
  • I disagree, restrictions should be tighter—9.7%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll:

Do you agree with Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s plan to remove four lower Snake River dams to help salmon?

