Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Does the uptick in Magic Valley COVID-19 cases make you change your routines or take extra precautions?
Results from 75 responses were:
- Some change, some precautions—45.3%
- Totally change, many extra precautions—21.3%
- No change or precautions—20.1%
- A little change, just a few precautions -13.3%
Do you think your child's school is taking the proper COVID-19 precautions?
