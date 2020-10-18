 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Does the uptick in Magic Valley COVID-19 cases make you change your routines or take extra precautions?

Results from 75 responses were:

  • Some change, some precautions—45.3%
  • Totally change, many extra precautions—21.3%
  • No change or precautions—20.1%
  • A little change, just a few precautions -13.3%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Do you think your child’s school is taking the proper COVID-19 precautions?

