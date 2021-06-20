Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: What do you think Idaho should do with its $800 million surplus?
Results from 59 responses were:
- Give some back to taxpayers, and use some for areas that need improvements like education, infrastructure, etc.—39%
- Use all of it to replace budget cuts and towards areas that need improvement—35.6%
- Give some back to taxpayers, use some to replace money cut from budgets amid recession fears—15.3%
- Give it all back to taxpayers—10.2%
