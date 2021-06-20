 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Times-News weekly poll results
0 comments

Times-News weekly poll results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We asked: What do you think Idaho should do with its $800 million surplus?

Results from 59 responses were:

  • Give some back to taxpayers, and use some for areas that need improvements like education, infrastructure, etc.—39%
  • Use all of it to replace budget cuts and towards areas that need improvement—35.6%
  • Give some back to taxpayers, use some to replace money cut from budgets amid recession fears—15.3%
  • Give it all back to taxpayers—10.2%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Who should be responsible for cleaning up graffiti around town?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News