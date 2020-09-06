 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
We asked: Does the COVID-19 pandemic change how much you’ll be involved in the Twin Falls County Fair this year?

Results from 61 responses were:

Yes, I’ll go to the fair less — 45.9%

Yes, I’ll go to the fair more — 1.7%

No, I’ll go to the fair about the same as usual — 39.3%

No, It will be different this year, but for other reasons — 13.1%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: How often do you read local news?

