We asked: Would you get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Results from 48 responses were:

I would wait a few months after it comes out—29.2%

I would never get one—27.1%

Right away, as soon as possible—22.9%

I would wait at least a year after it comes out—14.6%

I would wait multiple years after it comes out—6.3%

