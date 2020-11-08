 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
Times-News weekly poll results

Weekly poll results

We asked: How did coronavirus change your Halloween?

Results from 78 responses were:

  • Completely, we stayed at home—50%
  • Not at all, we tried to keep everything as usual—34.6%
  • Moderately, we did some activities but kept our distance—10.3%
  • A little, we went trick-or-treating but took precautions—5.1%

We also asked: What do you think of a mask/face covering mandate to help fight the coronavirus?

Results from 339 responses were:

  • Gov. Little should issue a statewide mask mandate—40.8%
  • No government or agency should issue a mask mandate—38.1%
  • Cities and counties should issue mandates individually based on area case numbers—12.1%
  • The South Central Health District should issue a mandate, but not the state—9%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Would you like to see mail-in voting expanded in Idaho?

