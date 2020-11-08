Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: How did coronavirus change your Halloween?
Results from 78 responses were:
- Completely, we stayed at home—50%
- Not at all, we tried to keep everything as usual—34.6%
- Moderately, we did some activities but kept our distance—10.3%
- A little, we went trick-or-treating but took precautions—5.1%
We also asked: What do you think of a mask/face covering mandate to help fight the coronavirus?
Results from 339 responses were:
- Gov. Little should issue a statewide mask mandate—40.8%
- No government or agency should issue a mask mandate—38.1%
- Cities and counties should issue mandates individually based on area case numbers—12.1%
- The South Central Health District should issue a mandate, but not the state—9%
Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Would you like to see mail-in voting expanded in Idaho?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.