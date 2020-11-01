Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: What do you think of a mask/face covering mandate to help fight the coronavirus?
Results from 339 responses were:
- Gov. Little should issue a statewide mask mandate - 40.8%
- No government or agency should issue a mask mandate - 38.1%
- Cities and counties should issue mandates individually based on area case numbers - 12.1%
- The South Central Health District should issue a mandate, but not the state - 9%
