Times-News weekly poll results
We asked: Do you think your child’s school is taking the proper COVID-19 precautions?

Results from 64 responses were:

  • Yes, they are doing it just right—46.9%
  • No, they are not safe enough—28.1%
  • No, they are too strict—25%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: What do you think of a mask/face covering mandate to help fight the coronavirus?

