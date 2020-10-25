Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Do you think your child’s school is taking the proper COVID-19 precautions?
Results from 64 responses were:
- Yes, they are doing it just right—46.9%
- No, they are not safe enough—28.1%
- No, they are too strict—25%
Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: What do you think of a mask/face covering mandate to help fight the coronavirus?
Concerned about COVID-19?
