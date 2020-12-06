Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: What does your Christmas budget look like this year?
Results from 95 responses were:
- Spending the same as usual—40%
- Spending a lot less than usual—22.1%
- Spending a little less than usual -22.1%
- Spending a little more than usual—12.6%
- Spending a lot more than usual—3.2%
Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Have you ever been a victim of a “porch pirate” who stole a package off your doorstep?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!