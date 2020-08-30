Times-News weekly poll results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We asked: What do you think about how your child’s school district is doing in reopening school during the coronavirus pandemic?

Results from 41 responses were:

Things are mostly good—31.7%

They’re doing everything right—29.3%

They’re doing OK—22%

Things are mostly bad—14.6%

They’re doing everything wrong—2.4%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll:

Does the COVID-19 pandemic change how much you’ll be involved in the Twin Falls County Fair this year?

Yes, I’ll go to the fair less.

Yes, I’ll go to the fair more.

No, I’ll go to the fair about the same as usual.

No, It will be different this year, but for other reasons.

