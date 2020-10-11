 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
We asked: How important do you think watching the presidential debates is in helping you decide who to vote for?

Results from 54 responses were:

  • Not at all important—32.7%
  • Not very important—27.3%
  • Somewhat important—20%
  • Neutral—12.7%
  • Very important—7.3%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Does the uptick in Magic Valley COVID-19 cases make you change your routines or take extra precautions?

