Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: How important do you think watching the presidential debates is in helping you decide who to vote for?
Results from 54 responses were:
- Not at all important—32.7%
- Not very important—27.3%
- Somewhat important—20%
- Neutral—12.7%
- Very important—7.3%
