Times-News weekly poll results
Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: How prepared are you for evacuating for a fire or other disaster?

Results from 65 responses were:

A little prepared: I could grab necessary items pretty quickly from around the house—43.1%

Not prepared at all: Help!—29.2%

Somewhat prepared: I have important documents and basic needs covered—15.4%

Very prepared: I have an emergency kit ready to go—10.8%

Super prepared: I have go-bags, survival gear and more—1.5%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Does the Badger Fire in the South Hills change your upcoming recreation plans?

