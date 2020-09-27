Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: How prepared are you for evacuating for a fire or other disaster?
Results from 65 responses were:
A little prepared: I could grab necessary items pretty quickly from around the house—43.1%
Not prepared at all: Help!—29.2%
Somewhat prepared: I have important documents and basic needs covered—15.4%
Very prepared: I have an emergency kit ready to go—10.8%
Super prepared: I have go-bags, survival gear and more—1.5%
