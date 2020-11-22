 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Does St. Luke’s Magic Valley having to divert all patients to other hospitals because of an influx of Covid-19 patients affect your behavior?

Results from 100 responses were:

  • No, I continue wearing a mask and mostly staying home—52%
  • Yes, I am wearing a mask more often and going out less—35%
  • No, I continue to not wear a mask and go out as normal—13%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side?

