Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Does St. Luke’s Magic Valley having to divert all patients to other hospitals because of an influx of Covid-19 patients affect your behavior?
Results from 100 responses were:
- No, I continue wearing a mask and mostly staying home—52%
- Yes, I am wearing a mask more often and going out less—35%
- No, I continue to not wear a mask and go out as normal—13%
