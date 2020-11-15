Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Would you like to see mail-in voting expanded in Idaho?
Results from 168 responses were:
- Yes, I mailed my ballot and would like to in the future—43.5%
- No, I voted in person and don’t think it should be expanded—41.7%
- Yes, I voted in person but am interested in more mail-in voting—7.7%
- No, I mailed my ballot but don’t think it should be expanded—7.1%
