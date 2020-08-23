Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Which nationally syndicated Sunday columnist do you read most often?
Results from 32 answers were:
-Salena Zito—10.3%
-Lenore Skenazy—12.8%
-Debra Saunders—15.4%
-Jim Hightower—59%
-Jackie Cushman 2.3%
Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll:
What do you think about how your child’s school district is doing in reopening school during the coronavirus pandemic?
-They’re doing everything right
-Things are mostly good
-They’re doing OK
-Things are mostly bad
-They’re doing everything wrong
