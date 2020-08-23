Times-News weekly poll results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We asked: Which nationally syndicated Sunday columnist do you read most often?

Results from 32 answers were:

-Salena Zito—10.3%

-Lenore Skenazy—12.8%

-Debra Saunders—15.4%

-Jim Hightower—59%

-Jackie Cushman 2.3%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll:

What do you think about how your child’s school district is doing in reopening school during the coronavirus pandemic?

-They’re doing everything right

-Things are mostly good

-They’re doing OK

-Things are mostly bad

-They’re doing everything wrong

