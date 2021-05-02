Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: What do you think of Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education?
Results from 77 responses were:
- Yes, too much is taught about social justice, critical race theory and communism—35.1%
- It is wrong, we can trust Idaho educators to handle difficult topics—32.5%
- It is unnecessary because curriculum is already overseen by the state—21.1%
- It might be a good idea—6.5%
- I don’t know—4.8%
Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Should the Bellevue Marshall’s office have suspended deputy Marshal Nate Silvester for posting a Tik Tok video criticizing NBA star LeBron James?