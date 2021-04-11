 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Times-News weekly poll results
0 comments

Times-News weekly poll results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We asked: How do you feel about Twin Falls School District keeping its mask mandate through the end of the school year?

Results from 88 responses were:

  • I think it was the right decision—65.9%
  • I think it was the wrong decision—34.1%
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News