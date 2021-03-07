 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Do you think it’s a good idea for cities to adopt Second Amendment Sanctuary City ordinances or proclamations?

Results from 46 responses were:

  • No, because I think gun laws should be stricter—37%
  • Yes, mostly because we need more gun rights protection—34.8%
  • No, because they don’t appear to protect gun rights more than current laws—15.2%
  • Yes, mostly because I want to see that politicians support gun rights—13%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Do you think the state Legislature should ban mask mandates in Idaho?

