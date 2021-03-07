Times-News weekly poll results

We asked: Do you think it’s a good idea for cities to adopt Second Amendment Sanctuary City ordinances or proclamations?
Results from 46 responses were:
- No, because I think gun laws should be stricter—37%
- Yes, mostly because we need more gun rights protection—34.8%
- No, because they don’t appear to protect gun rights more than current laws—15.2%
- Yes, mostly because I want to see that politicians support gun rights—13%
