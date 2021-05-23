 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
We asked: Will you wear a mask given the new guidelines from the CDC saying vaccinated people generally don’t need to wear one?

Results from 49 responses were:

  • No – I feel safe now that’s I’m vaccinated—44.9%
  • Yes – I’m vaccinated but you can’t be too careful—34.7%
  • No – I’m not vaccinated and I never or rarely wore a mask—16.3%
  • Yes – I’m not vaccinated and will still wear one—4.1%

Do you plan to vote for Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for governor in 2022?

