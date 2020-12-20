 Skip to main content
Times-News weekly poll results
We asked: Did you start decorating for Christmas earlier than normal this year?

Results from 52 responses were:

  • No, the same as always—48.1%
  • No, I haven’t felt like decorating—30.8%
  • Yes, a little earlier—15.4%
  • Yes, much earlier. Before Thanksgiving!—5.7%

Go to Magicvalley.com/contests to answer this week’s poll: Are you more likely to visit a business where you know they stick to COVID-19 protocols like mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent cleaning?

