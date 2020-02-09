* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Amanda D. Rodewald is the Garvin professor and senior director of conservation science, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University. She wrote this for the Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. It is republished here under a Creative Commons license.