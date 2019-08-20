I am looking forward to this new school year. I’ll have another child starting kindergarten, and I’m excited for her to learn and grow. She will need a healthy foundation in order to think clearly, learn well, cope with difficulties and grow with challenges that are sure to come every day in school and in other activities. Here are two areas of health we will focus on that are at the foundation of our children’s success in school and extracurricular activities.
Healthy Sleep Habits
Children need to obtain enough sleep in order for their brains to function optimally. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine made the following recommendations on sleep for children:
- Ages 4-12 months: 12-16 hours/day (including naps)
- Ages 1-2 years: 11-14 hours/day (including naps)
- Ages 3-5 years: 10-13 hours/day (including naps)
- Ages 6-12 years: 9-12 hours/day
- Ages 13-18 years: 8-10 hours/day
There is quite a range in hours of sleep needed within each age group, so you will have to work with your child to determine where their needs fall on that spectrum.
Often, children struggle to get adequate sleep because of a poor sleeping environment. First, help them develop a bedtime routine that will allow them to unwind from the day and prepare to sleep. This may include things like taking a bath or shower, changing their clothes, washing their faces, brushing teeth, reading a book, making a to-do list or planning the next day’s schedule, meditating or praying. It is helpful to turn off all electronics 60 minutes before bedtime to help them unwind.
Second, remember that we all need a dark, quiet place to sleep. So, it is up to the parents to provide that for their children. Ensure that they do not have a television in their bedrooms, that they are not watching television “to help them relax and fall asleep” because it will usually keep them awake longer. The same thing is true for cell phones and tablets in bed. These devices will keep them awake and stimulate their brain enough that they cannot fall asleep as easily.
Healthy Nutrition
A healthy diet helps a child physically, mentally and emotionally. There are many food choices your child will make throughout the day, so help your child make healthier choices. Teach them how to eat properly now so they can maintain healthier habits lifelong. Here are some tips from the American Academy of Family Physicians’ website, www.familydoctor.org:
- Start with a healthy breakfast. Consider healthy sources of protein to provide stable energy and to keep your child full. These might include eggs, Greek yogurt, nuts, or peanut butter.
- Make mealtime a priority. Sit down to eat together. Keep the television off and enjoy each other’s company and conversation.
- Get children involved. Ask your children to help you come up with healthy options for them (and the rest of the family) to eat. Take them grocery shopping and give them choices between healthy foods. They are more likely to eat something they have chosen. They can also help grow foods in a garden or help fix meals.
- Make small shifts to healthier foods. Consider small adjustments that will help with an overall healthier diet, like drinking water instead of juice or soda, low-fat milk instead of whole milk, cooking with olive oil instead of butter, drinking a smoothie instead of eating ice cream, whole wheat bread or pasta instead of white bread or pasta, baked chips or nuts instead of potato chips, etc.
- Limit sugar. Do not ban sugar but be aware of where sugar is in your child’s diet. Consider eating fruit to give natural sugars, instead of sweets or treats. Avoid juice and sodas and encourage drinking water. Reduce sugar in recipes.
- Be smart about fats. Try to obtain fats from plant foods like avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil. Fish is another source of good fats. Try to avoid fried foods, processed foods, shortening, and partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.
- Make fruits and vegetables more appealing. Make them available and easily accessible to your child. Include more vegetables in regular foods like eggs, casseroles, salads, sauces, soups, etc. Keep fruits and vegetables where they can reach them on the counter or in the fridge washed, cut and ready to eat. Offer fruits and vegetables as an after-school snack instead of sweets.
- Avoid Caffeine. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against allowing children to consume caffeine. It is a stimulant that can interfere with sleep, cause headaches or contribute to problems with mental and emotional health. Instead, encourage your child to drink water frequently throughout the day.
- Perhaps the most important of all is to set an example! Do not set a standard for your child’s nutrition that you do not follow. If your child shouldn’t eat it, neither should you. Don’t buy snacks or foods you don’t want your child to eat. If you don’t buy it, they can’t eat it. Show your child the right way to eat. Teach them it is important to you, and it will become more important to them.
