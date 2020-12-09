Teachers of the Year: Prioritize Safety, Invest in Idaho Schools

Idaho’s dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases presents a clear and present danger to the health of Idaho students, as well as their teachers and support staff. In addition, the shortcomings brought to light by the pandemic require swift and decisive action to ensure that our students have the best chance at success and our educators are appropriately supported.

As educators we are acutely aware of the value of in-person instruction. We prefer it and we know that many students learn better with a face-to-face dynamic. However, Idaho’s lack of collective strategy and response to the pandemic makes it difficult, if not impossible, to provide in-person instruction safely in most cases. If in-person instruction is Idaho’s top priority, then actions must be taken that will enable it to be done safely.

Our leaders at the state level, as well as school boards and administrators in districts throughout the state must implement and enforce protocols that give us the best chance to keep students and staff safe—starting with requiring face coverings, physical distancing, and sanitization of classrooms and common areas. If that means going to hybrid models or full remote instruction when medical professionals recommend it, then we should listen to the experts and follow that course. If that means curtailing sports and extracurricular activities in the short term, then so be it. Parents and community members also need to be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem. And targeting blame at educators who prioritize their own health and that of their families is far too prevalent in Idaho, and in our opinion represents a completely misguided mindset.