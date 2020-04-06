Stapilus: Yes, this is an emergency

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. In recent years, that has been true for some population and economic measures. Right now, it also applies to Covid-19.

A per-capita case analysis of case numbers shows that of all the metro areas in the country, Lewiston ranks within the top 10. (Its nine cases and smallish overall population put it there.) The state overall also is in the top 10 when it comes to rate of growth; this week, Idaho has shot well past the number of cases in Oregon, which has more than twice the population as and saw cases earlier than Idaho. And that’s despite Oregon testing twice as many people as in Idaho.

On March 24, the finance site Wallet Hub ranked Idaho 48th among the 50 states and District of Columbia for taking aggressive steps against Covid-19. That was just before Governor Brad Little did start taking more aggressive steps, including a stay at home order.

