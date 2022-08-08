 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stapilus: What the feds are saying

Idaho legislators will have to restock their constitutional defense fund—that is, the state’s money pot for private-practice appellate specialists in the Boise Bar—in short order. Idaho’s abortion laws clearly will cost Idaho taxpayers a lot of money over the years to come.

As a part of that, many of the specifics of the coming abortion regime in Idaho, the details that go beyond “pro-life” and “pro-choice” political catch phrases, soon are likely to undergo close examination. The picture that emerges will not be pretty.

One of the scenes from that review played out last week, as the Idaho Supreme Court’s procedural hearing (they haven’t figured out yet even how to litigate all the abortion law issues, much less sift through the legal merits) tried to work through what one of the justices called with understatement “a bit of a maze.”

The Biden Administration’s legal case filed on Tuesday against the state of Idaho, which was separate from that, may be an indicator too, as a hint of things to come. It was not, as some people may think, a sweeping attack—“a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s pro-life law,” Governor Brad Little said. His response, that “The U.S. Justice Department’s interference with Idaho’s pro-life law is another example of Biden overreaching yet again,” was simply a pro forma political statement, not a meaningful riposte on the substance.

To back up: The Idaho law allows a prosecutor to file criminal charges and obtain the arrest of a physician shown to have performed an abortion, without concern for the medical or other facts, with little definition of procedures, tools or medications or patient conditions or exactly what might be considered an abortion procedure. At trial, the physician could offer a defense that “the abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman” or if an “act of rape or incest” was reported to a public agency (and the physician had documentation), but specifics are absent here too. There is no defense for protecting the health of the patient, even in a medical emergency. As large numbers of cases in other states have demonstrated, many doctors, fearful of losing their licenses or maybe prison time, won’t give pregnant patients the care they ordinarily would. Patients are likely to die as a result.

The Department of Justice statement described it this way: “The complaint seeks a declaratory judgment that § 18-622 [one of the abortion laws] conflicts with, and is preempted by, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) in situations where an abortion is necessary stabilizing treatment for an emergency medical condition. The United States also seeks an order permanently enjoining the Idaho law to the extent it conflicts with EMTALA.”

More simply, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said: “Federal law is clear: patients have the right to stabilizing hospital emergency room care no matter where they live. Women should not have to be near death to get care. The Department of Health and Human Services will continue its work with the Department of Justice to enforce federal law protecting access to health care, including abortions.”

Idaho’s newly-minted Democratic attorney general candidate, Tom Arkoosh, needed only one sentence: “In many circumstances Idaho’s statute would require doctors to violate their professional oaths, trapping them between prosecution for saving lives or allowing their patients to die, in violation of federal law.”

That is what the federal Department of Justice is suing over — as it should — and what the state of Idaho is spending large amounts of specially-contracted attorneys fees to defend: A law requiring doctors to violate their oaths and act against the health and interests of their patients, which runs counter to the requirements under which federal money can be used.

That is this law Idaho taxpayers will be spending millions of dollars to support.

And this is only one of the many significant criticisms of the pile of abortion laws Idaho has accumulated—there have been a whole lot of them, some of them contradicting each other—over the last few decades, most or all of which surely eventually will be challenged now that so many are expected to actually have real-world effect.

The hefty appropriations bill, for the state’s legal defense costs to be borne by Idaho taxpayers, probably will pop up early in the next legislative session.

Randy Stapilus

Stapilus

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

