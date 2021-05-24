Stapilus: What’s the split?

This cycle, the Republican governor primary already has developed some interest, with a clutch of little-known candidates (the most active of whom seems to be Ed Humphreys) in the field. Unless one or more unaccountably catches fire, however, they’re not likely to be significant factors. In a race where two major candidates, Little and McGeachin, are battling, the odds today favor McGeachin. That’s not a prediction of results a year from now, but she faces fewer challenges in picking up the needed votes than he does.

There’s some talk—I won’t judge its validity—that McGeachin moved to declare her candidacy now to discourage Labrador from making another run for governor, a prospect that has generated plenty of chatter around political Idaho. Labrador’s intentions do not seem clear at this stage, still early in the election calendar. (Again, no predictions on that here.)

If he does run, the dynamic probably would involve splitting the anti-Little vote and giving Little a much better shot at re-election. It’s Politics 101: When an incumbent is on the ballot, the first decision involves retaining or dumping that person. An incumbent running against a divided opposition has a much lower bar to leap.

So watch carefully what Labrador does in the next few weeks and months—and for that matter, others from the same wing of the Republican Party who may spot a potential opening. That race may be shaped in large part by who else does or doesn’t enter.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

