Stapilus: What about the Legislature?

If a legislature like the one Idaho has now is what most Idaho voters really do want, then that’s that: You’d have a hard time changing that many minds. In that case, what you see at the Legislature really is who and what Idaho’s people are all about. And while I know of plenty of individual Idahoans who dislike it, when it comes to the overall Idaho voting population, I’m aware of no conclusive evidence that the Legislature’s direction is unpopular.

But the evidence of popularity is less than conclusive too.

That would leave the critics in the position of campaigning and organizing, and listening carefully to people out there. (Are the ideologues at the Legislature doing that?) This may not sound like a powerful plan of attack, but in fact it can be. Fred Cornforth, the new chair of the Idaho Democratic Party, said his approach to building his party “really has to do with just sitting down and talking to people. Listening to them and asking questions.” That’s a useful thing to do.

In the end, it may be the only way to change the Legislature. It requires a lot of work over a long stretch of time. If the Legislature’s critics are serious about making a change, they have to get started right away, meaning: Even before this session adjourns. Whenever that is.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0