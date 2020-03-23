Stapilus: Welcome to a Covid-19 world

At first, as the earliest cases showed up, action in Oregon was mostly limited to the advisory: Recommending social distancing, avoiding large crowds. Then the cases grew, and state action accelerated. For example, after an order by the governor, restaurants and bars in Oregon are prohibited from eat-in service under penalty of law, though take-out is still allowed. Groups above a certain size cannot assemble; many events are prohibited. Schools in Oregon are closed. Church services are going online.

Oregon was not one of the first to do these. Other places—Washington and California among them—with more cases went first. And the restrictions can get even more sweeping. (Have you read Newt Gingirch’s report from Rome, about what life is like now in Italy? It’s sobering, and he was not arguing that any of it is an over-reaction.) Where these places are going, to some extent, Idaho probably will go, however much many residents in the state will not want it to. There will be some feeling that Idaho has been lightly touched by the illness, and compared to many other places, it has—so far. Governor Brad Little, who has been describing the illness in serious terms and urging appropriate steps to avoid Covid-19, at the time of this writing hasn’t been willing to take mandatory state actions to close schools or shut down places like bars or restaurants.