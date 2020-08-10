Stapilus: Weighting the scales

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Appellate court decisions result in winners and losers in any specific case, but the issues involved often are worked through murky gray areas. Consider for example the July 30 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Little v. Reclaim Idaho.

The background is fairly well known in Idaho. The group Reclaim Idaho has been trying to promote an “Invest in Idaho” tax and schools initiative for the November election ballot. When the pandemic hit and Governor Brad Little’s stay at home order was issued, its petition-gathering—which in the normal process has to be done face to face—was blocked, which meant a part of Idaho’s election process also was blocked.

That point, essentially an argument over voting civil rights, went to federal court. Idaho U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered that the state either simply place the proposed initiative on the ballot or allow the group to collect the signatures electronically. The state appealed, and the case with startling speed went to the U.S. Supreme Court. On a 4-2 decision, the court sided with the state, ordering a stay of the Winmill decision.

The Supreme Court, as often happens, didn’t go to the center of the issue—the voters-rights matter—and it did not specifically reverse the Winmill decision, though it may have felt that way. But what’s there is worth considering.