Stapilus: Veto standards

Idaho Governor Brad Little has not been a “Governor Veto”: He has sent into law the overwhelming majority of everything that has hit his desk from the legislature.

So far this session, he’s vetoed two bills, both on relatively narrow grounds.

It seems a relatively slim difference of opinion to base a veto on, but that’s okay. Many of his earlier vetoes in previous sessions have tended (with a few exceptions) to focus on limited and technical concerns.

Compare those cases with Senate Bill 1309, which as the attorney general’s office said would have the effect of banning nearly all abortions in the state through (as with similar Texas legislation) the device of private enforcement, using fines and lawsuits from private citizens to harass abortion providers. It hit the governor’s office last Thursday.

There’s been time to carefully review the bill (as has been the practice at Little’s office) and absorb public comment on it; the governor was probably aware of just about all of the arguments for and against. And Little, in his letter issued on signing it, made clear he sees many of the concerns critics have offered.

He said that he backs the bill’s anti-abortion stance, but “I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise. Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties. None of the rights we treasure are off limits.”

There’s a slippery-slope argument here: If we can incentivize private citizens to simply start suing each other (for fun and profit) over abortion, why stop there? What else, and who else, would you like to go after? Little did allude to possible eventual challenges over religion and bearing arms.

“I also have significant concerns with the unintended consequences this legislation will have on victims of sexual assault,” Little wrote. “I appreciate the exception provided for victims of rape and incest, but the challenges and delays inherent in obtaining the requisite police report render the exception meaningless for many. I am particularly concerned for those vulnerable women and children who lack the capacity or familial support to report incest and sexual assault,” he wrote. “Ultimately, this legislation risks re-traumatizing victims by affording monetary incentives to wrongdoers and family members of rapists.”

Some ugly incentives are built into this structure. You may see (if the law stands) nauseating news stories coming out of this in the months and years ahead.

Little did ask the legislature to review his concerns.

And other concerns he didn’t address explicitly but doubtless knows about. There was, for example, the attorney general’s office assessment that the measure likely would be found unconstitutional. Why? Well, you can look at the actual finding by a Texas judge that would be applicable in Idaho too: The new law gives legal standing to people not suffering an injury, that it gives enforcement powers to private individuals and the fine imposed is punishment without any due process. And whether or not those things are unconstitutional, they ought to be serious concerns.

Each one of these arguments seems more powerful than any the governor employed in vetoing bills over the last few sessions. But he signed this bill into law anyway.

It is true that the legislature which passed the bill in both chambers by well more than a two-thirds majority very likely would have overridden a veto anyway. That would have made a veto a gesture, nothing more.

But it would have been a gesture worth making. Unless, presumably, you have a Republican primary coming up in a few weeks.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0