Stapilus: Trying, trying again

History has its uses, especially when it comes to sales tax exemptions.

The subject has come up for meaningful discussion again this season, and the point here is that, well, we’ve been here before.

That’s not a criticism, just an observation.

The pieces of the argument for the new (actually semi-recurring) proposal seem on their face so obvious that, well, of course it’ll pass.

First there’s the need for more money in a specific area: School building construction and maintenance. This is a matter of demographic mathematics: The number of school children in certain places in Idaho is growing, often dramatically, and there won’t be enough classrooms or schools for all of them, and many of the schools which are there are in need of repair and upgrades. The fix is fiendishly costly. There’s no real debate about any of this.

Earlier this year a state legislative committee was called into session to consider the situation. (A sensible move, since doing some of the preliminary information-gathering and pondering really is best done outside the regular session.) A number of ideas have been floated.

One of the most widely noted of those, proposed by attorney Robert Huntley (a former Supreme Court justice who has been working on the subject of school finance for decades), was described in one article this way: “It would generate around $1.2 billion per year by lowering the sales tax from 6% to 4%, and eliminating a large swath of exemptions from current tax code, according to Huntley. Essentially, the bill would lower the tax rate, but collect the tax against a broader base.”

Most Idaho residents would probably jump on this idea: You mean the sales tax I pay would fall by a third, and school construction and repair also would get the money it needs? What’s not to like? Is there a catch? No, not really, except …

Here’s where the history comes in.

The Idaho sales tax, at a 3% level, was passed by the legislature in 1965 and confirmed by the voters the next year, and right away the push began to exempt various sales from the tax. By the time I started covering the legislature in the seventies a thick, gooey surface of exemptions was already spread over the tax, and that layering was added to as time went on. Now Idaho has a whole library of exemptions and a 6% tax. And yes, it’s a math equation: Reduce the number of exemptions and you could cut the tax rate, and still pull in the same amount of revenue. Or more.

The battle to reverse some of those exemptions—which range from widely acceptable to you’ve-got-to-be-kidding—was ongoing back in the seventies, as I can testify, and has cropped up every few years since.

Consider this quote: “In 1988, the Governor’s Tax Study Committee expressed its concern about the growth of exemptions whether they were serving a public interest or just providing ‘favors to various special interest groups’. In 2003, that ‘concern’ was again addressed by a legislative task force that scrutinized exemptions. Despite the optimism expressed in several editorials around the state, substantive action did not follow.” That comes from a 2013 column by political scientist Jim Weatherby.

The following year, political writer Chuck Malloy offered: “The odds of winning the lottery probably are better than eliminating the sales tax exemptions. There is a strong constituency for every one of those exemptions. And there are lobbyists lined up to protect all of them. It would be easier to push for increases in the income and sales taxes than ending the exemptions. Eliminating exemptions would be a tax increase on the business world and business operators don’t like higher taxes any more than Republican legislators.”

The year after that, I wrote (in a column) this: “Over the 50 or so legislative sessions since, few have adjourned without some adjustment to the tax, generally by way of exempting someone or something. Lobbyists have kept busy in Boise on that front for decades.”

Is there reason to think 2023 will be any different? The nature of the incoming legislature doesn’t offer much cause.

But a new year is about to dawn, and nothing in politics is eternal; everything is changeable with time. But … even tax exemptions?