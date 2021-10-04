Stapilus: To blame

Somehow the expansion of health insurance was used more than originally estimated (that part is true) which led to somewhat less hospital use by patients (also partly true, since more people could get help without resorting to an emergency room) which somehow led to fewer beds in hospitals than would have been the case otherwise. Or something like that. Maybe you can figure out his chain of reasoning; I can’t.

And somehow all this led to inadequate beds and staff when this season the latest Covid-19 wave hit hard, swamping medical facilities across the state.

And it’s all the hospitals’ fault.

Hoffman’s argument fails to account (among many others things) for the adequacy of Idaho health facilities up until the last couple of months. It was adequate—roughly matching needs with services—over the years, before Obamacare, after it, through the Medicaid expansion. And even through the early waves of Covid-19, although finally at some point providers began to report pressure when the Covid-19 numbers rose high enough.

Idaho’s health services began to fall seriously short only this season, when the pandemic in Idaho re-exploded in large part because—and this is the plain fact—so many people refused to get vaccinated or take other steps that would help curtail the illness.