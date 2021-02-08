Stapilus: This year in abortion

Considering that vast numbers of microscopic post-conception organisms die in the ordinary biological process of early pregnancy, a lot of weight here gets put on “intentional”: Who exactly knew what and when? That could get complicated.

The state’s attorney general would be directed to “monitor” enforcement of the law and “shall direct state agencies to enforce this chapter in relation to abortion regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal statutes, regulations, executive orders, or court decisions.” Again, the attorney general’s office is likely to have a few concerned words to say about this, including the fact that it does not administer or control any state agencies outside its own; it’s job is providing legal advice (albeit routinely ignored by the legislature) and representing the state in court.

The bill provides that, “All prosecuting attorneys shall have the authority to extend immunity to a mother when she assists in the investigation or prosecution of any person for conduct relating to the abortion that killed her own unborn human being.” Shall we count the ways this provision—involving pressure to turn in someone, anyone — could be abused?