Stapilus: The voter lining

Silver linings can be hard to find in a time of pandemic, isolation, economic collapse, sickness and death.

But there are a few. The price of Covid-19 may be higher than any benefit we might see as a result, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t grab the benefits where they do happen.

One of those in Idaho arrived on the first day of this month when, after considering other options such as delaying the May primary election, Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney chose a better option, from which more good things may flow.

From the secretary of state’s office: “Idahoans will vote in the May primary exclusively from home using absentee ballots. If you want to vote in the election, you will need to request your ballot online at Idahovotes.gov or contact your local county clerk.”

Conducting the May primary election in the normal manner didn’t look like a good idea. We could all watch the news on Tuesday from Wisconsin to see why: People forced to choose whether to vote, as they should have the clear right to safely do, or to risk catching a highly contagious and potentially fatal illness. What happened there was a scandal to say the least, one no state should want to repeat.

Idaho won’t, because its voters will be casting ballots by mail.