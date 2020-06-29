Stapilus: The politics of re-closing

He properly has acknowledged the reality of the pandemic, encouraging safety measures and ordering restrictions reluctantly (though faster than some of his Republican governor counterparts) and setting a prompt schedule for reopenings. He has cautioned that bad enough pandemic numbers may cause him to stop or roll back the reopenings. But rollbacks are hard.

Observing the fast recent rise in Idaho cases, he has tapped the brakes, sticking with the existing set of rules (“Stage 4”) for at least two weeks, and “to eventually transition to a more regional approach in our response.” How he will respond, or will be able to, if the Idaho numbers keep on rising is another question.

Regional rules have been tried in some places, such as requiring partial re-closings in high-case parts of Oregon. The health district covering Ada County, observing a large number of cases in Boise-area night spots, has downgraded some businesses back to Step 3 from Step 4, reimposing some requirements.

Still, that only helps to a point. We do not set up roadblocks between our cities and counties. If, say, Nampa clamped down and neighboring Caldwell did not, and people wander back and forth as of course they will, what good would Nampa’s rules do? (The same applies nationally with our patchwork of state rules, or lack thereof.)