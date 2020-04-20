Stapilus: The pandemics rhyme

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A decade from now, or further out, as big a deal as it is right now, will our coronavirus emergency of 2020 be much remembered — if at all? And how will our response to it be remembered?

Illnesses sweeping across civilization are something old in human, not to mention American, history, and yet many tend to be largely forgotten some years after the fact. The period around and after the American Revolution (especially in 1793) featured a mass eruption of American plague — or yellow fever as it also was known — in Philadelphia and other emerging cities, and thousands died of it. It was one of the biggest regional events of the time ... now largely forgotten.

I’ve wondered how many Americans, until the last couple of months, knew about the flu pandemic (then widely called the Spanish flu) of 1918 which infected a third of the world’s population and killed two-thirds of a million Americans. Last week I scanned a number of general history books that cover the period, and found scarcely a mention of the disease, immense a reality though it was for people at the time, and as debilitating for individuals, businesses and society as ... what we’re dealing with now, if not more so.