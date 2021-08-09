Stapilus: The obnoxious strategy

Being disagreeable, showing unwillingness to work with other people, acting destructively of our system of government—have these become attractive and popular selling points for Idaho candidates?

In parts of Idaho at least, they now may be, and we may soon have a clearer picture of how favorable a selling point among voters they are statewide.

In some ways on that question, Representative Priscilla Giddings demonstrated herself last week as the tip of the spear.

Prominent sectors of politics no longer are relating to accomplishing something useful, or even advocating for one choice or another about what would be best for us. The whole question of using government to improve our society seems, for people in this branch of politics, irrelevant.

Emotion and entertainment are, in some quarters, taking precedence. Often what matters is the attack—even the substance of the attack doesn’t matter much. The fact that this person simply is acting as obnoxious as possible seems to become a primary factor for some candidates of political support and encouragement.