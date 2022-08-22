Stapilus: The new environmentalists

Commissioners from three neighboring Magic Valley counties so far have released statements in opposition to the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project, which would locate about 400 big turbines on remote Bureau of Land Management land.

The project (developer: Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of New York-based LS Power) is located mostly in northern Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties, well away from residents and from agricultural activity apart from scattered cattle grazing (which could continue alongside the project). This is raw desert country, and it’s hard to imagine that if someone wanted (and were able) to build a massive cattle feeding CAFO out there, that many local residents would worry about it.

The project would have major economic and other impacts, mostly positive, some not. It would be a major power producer in Idaho (doubling wind turbine power production); the power would be used across a multi-state grid, but Idaho would get some of it. As the Idaho Conservation League noted, “Wind and solar farms — paired with batteries — are cheaper, cleaner and more reliable than volatile methane gas-powered plants and will help lead to a clean energy future.” It would be a major tax producer, and might effectively lower local property taxes. It would bring in jobs.

There are legitimate questions surrounding it. The League noted issues “concerning wildlife, cultural impacts to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, effects on the Minidoka National Historic Site” — issues, that is, about the specific area and details of the plan. On a project this big, the details should be considered carefully, and it’s easy to imagine that some adjustments would make sense.

The reasons for opposition keep shifting, and many of them don’t hold up. One rancher said, “We’re afraid it’s going to be devastating to our cattle operation,” but there’s scant evidence of that — and probably none depending on the final contours.

But the local opposition to the project, which has become massive (a Facebook group for one of them has topped 1,500 members) and emotional, spawning several active groups, with opposition from commissioners in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, is not about details or fine-tuning.

In Minidoka County, for example, one commissioner who spoke on the subject said, “Right now, the citizens have all come and asked us to do this, so supporting them, that’s the main reason we do this.” Less apparently was said about the nature of those concerns.

Back in June, when the Lincoln County commission considered the matter, a little more clarity emerged. Two of the three commissioners said they wanted to see the environmental impact statement on the project before weighing in. But the third commissioner, Roy Hubert, said he was flat against it right away: “When we get that (environmental) survey, it isn’t going to be an automatic thing that hundreds of people are going to say, ‘We’re going to go that way.’ They’re still going to have their own minds; they’re still going to be opposed to it.”

Got it: The facts won’t matter now or later. The minds already are made up.

Why? Let’s consult Captain Obvious:

Wind turbine power — alongside solar power operations, which also are growing in Idaho — would aim to replace that wonderful coal-fired power, and it’s supported by all those liberal people. The libs who like wind turbine power (like those at the ICL) or solar (or Lord help us, electric cars) are the deadly opponents of all that is good and right and American, and must be beaten.

Economic development, prospective tax decreases and other pluses, all the things that have been considered as primary pluses in the region in the past — the arguments in support of, for example, CAFOs — are unimportant. There’s a culture war on, people, and those turbine towers are a symbol of it. They’re a symbol of “woke,” or something.

You could convince me problems can be found in the details of the wind project. But you’ll have a hard time convincing me they have much to do with the burgeoning local opposition to Lava Ridge.

Just try to imagine this kind of opposition to locating a mega CAFO in the same area.

No, I can’t either.