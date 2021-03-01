Stapilus: The important people

The theory is that public officials are supposed to stand up, and work on behalf of, the whole public—everyone in their area: The people of the United States for a president, the people of Idaho for a governor of Idaho, and so on. We all should be considered equally important to the officials we elect.

Of course, things aren’t quite that simple. Smaller groups of people can petition to their government for laws they think beneficial for them, too. Such laws are passed on a regular basis and often create no real controversy. But what about a proposed law that pits a small minority against the clear, significant, definable interests of a much larger majority? Then, apparently, it depends on who that minority is. And you can tell a lot about a Congress, or a legislature, when you observe who it caters to.

This brings us to Idaho House Bill 140. Proposed by Representative Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, it would add a new chapter to Idaho law called the “Medical Consumer Protection Act.” This sounds good, except that protecting medical consumers is quite a reach from what it does; very much the opposite, in fact.