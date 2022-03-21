Stapilus: The hard way

This may sound like one of those web memes that say, “This is great news—for (whoever)!”—upon the receipt of some kind of really horrible news for them; after which, someone might employ (to humorous effect) pretzel logic to try to make the argument.

But at the risk of that: The denial last week of ballot status for Democratic gubernatorial contender Shelby Rognstad may be the best thing that could have happened to his candidacy.

I know what you’re thinking, but that’s not what I mean.

Rognstad, the Sandpoint mayor, appeared until the filing deadline last week to be one of two Democrats seeking the governor’s office; he seemed likely to get the nomination instead of Stephen Heidt of Marsing, who would have to be considered unknown statewide as opposed to, like Rognstaf, relatively little known.

But the secretary of state’s office found that Rognstad was registered to vote as a Republican, which got in the way of his filing for office as a Democrat, and it said he therefore will not appear on the ballot. Rognstad has challenged the finding, and there’s talk of a court action to try to force a reversal from the state. The odds (and apparently, the law and the facts) seem against his getting satisfaction from that quarter.

What would Rognstad be better advised to do? This:

Forego any legal case and run as a write-in on the primary election ballot.

This he still could do: Under state law, he would only have to file a declaration of intent (to run as a write-in) by March 25 (next Friday). Easy. And there are a clutch of reasons it would make sense for him.

He would gain immediate attention and credit from voters for making the effort. Write-in campaigns are hard and usually don’t succeed. But they can if conditions are right, as Rognstad’s could be. He would not, after all, be running against a major statewide figure; he would only have to get more votes than Heidt, who so far appears not to be running a campaign. This should be manageable; and if he wins, he becomes the candidate who overcame the odds. If it is not manageable against an unknown opponent, Rognstad might as well save himself the trouble of running in the general election anyway.

Getting on the ballot because a court put him on would score him no points from the electorate. Running a write-in campaign to win a ballot slot would show that he has made the case for his candidacy to a number of voters. And given his last name, it means he would have to run an actual campaign between now and the primary election, to make sure enough voters spell his name correctly. (That’s important in Idaho write-in law.) It might in other words force him to build a campaign and build an identity he might not otherwise undertake or even be able to put together: It would give him an initial organizing principle.

Besides that, it would give Idaho Democrats a reason to vote within their own primary election.

It would also give him a surprising (that is, always newsworthy) and memorable back story if he wins the primary, which would help in the fall. His backers could even see it as inspirational.

Which brings us to the other side of the picture: How much is a Democratic nomination for Idaho governor worth these days, anyway? Based on the last half-dozen elections, to be sure, maybe not much. But we don’t yet know a number of things, such as what will happen in the Republican primary, and you never can tell when lighting will strike. If you’re doing strategy for a political party on the outs (this could include Republicans in Washington or California) you always want to be ready with the plausible alternative if the perfect storm does hit.

A successful run for the Democratic nomination by the Sandpoint mayor could be a set up for something more.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0