Stapilus: The font of all wisdom

This session the governor is getting added to the dis list, for the offense of trying to protect Idahoans from the swamping spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unsatisfied with reversing the governor’s efforts, the Idaho House (in House Bill 1, no less) proposes (as one news story said) “limiting the governor’s emergency powers, requiring all emergency declarations to end after 30 days unless extended by the Legislature, declaring all jobs in Idaho ‘essential,’” and more.

There is also the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to call itself into special session, a role now assigned to the governor. (That at least would have the benefit of giving commenters like me plenty of juicy material to write about.)

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said last week in debate, “I didn’t get elected to come down here and sit down and let the governor be king.” That role, apparently, is reserved for his caucus.