In May last year, St. Luke’s Health System filed a lawsuit against then-gubenatorial candidate Ammon Bundy and several of his organizations, alleging harassment and defamation.

The cross-accusations need no recounting here, but the progress of the lawsuit — or the lack of progress — does.

The point of complying with the terms of a lawsuit was set out clearly enough last year, when St. Luke’s CEO Chris Roth said, “It is important for us to stand up to the bullying, intimidation and disruption, and the self-serving and menacing actions of these individuals, for the protection of our employees and patients, and to ensure our ability to serve our community. St. Luke’s has not been the only target of these individuals and believes that no one should be subject to such abuse. Inaction would signal this type of behavior is acceptable in our community. It is not.”

A lawsuit like the one his organization pursued would be the legally appropriate way to right the balance.

Not much forward motion has been made on that case in the near-year since, though, since Bundy hasn’t shown up in court or apparently even responded to the lawsuit at all.

Law requires that county deputies serve legal papers like those filed in this case, but Bundy would have none of it. One news report gave this account of an encounter from a sheriff’s deputy from the viewpoint of Bundy himself: “I came out the door near him and chased him out of the storage area demanding that he get in his vehicle and leave. He did, but the second deputy wanted to confront me. Nose to nose I demanded that he leave my property immediately and never come back.”

Private companies that handle process serving which were engaged by St. Luke’s apparently haven’t gotten through either.

In another account posted online, Bundy said he “did tell deputies to get off my property and not come back,” but didn’t threaten violence. But local law enforcement seems to have gotten a clear contrary message.

Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder apparently was spooked by the ferocity, and initially declined to send out another deputy: “My concern is with the safety of process servers and my deputies. I do not want to risk harm over a civil issue.”

Finally, on Tuesday, Ada County Judge Lynn Norton apparently had enough, declaring probable cause that Bundy had committed contempt and ordered him held in custody under bond. The sheriff evidently has agreed to return to Bundy and get the job done.

The case is scheduled for trial on July 10.

And here we have the former candidate for governor who, had he been elected, would have been responsible for upholding the laws of the state. Can you imagine how that might have gone?

True, he didn’t come close to winning. But Bundy has become a significant cultural figure. In last November’s election he received 101,835 votes — far shy of the number needed to win but enough to show that, in Idaho at least, he has a significant following.

If he could get away with defying the law as he has, how many more cases of direct defiance will Idaho have to cope with in the months and years ahead?

An attorney representing St. Luke’s remarked at a recent court proceeding, reflecting on Bundy’s no-shows at court, “I think it’s impossible not to conclude that, absent Mr. Bundy having some consequences for his actions, it will just continue.”

He was right.

No one wants another Randy Weaver incident — the memory of that 1993 standoff doubtless has some people concerned — but if we want to live in a safe society, one governed by law rather than by waving guns (or the threat of same) in each others’ faces — then this kind of behavior has to be brought to an end.