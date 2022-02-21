Stapilus: The Bundy switch

Ammon Bundy, the provocateur who has been running for Idaho governor in the Republican primary—unofficially, since the filing period hasn’t hit yet—has changed his tack, to run for the office instead as an independent.

Are there any conclusions to draw from this?

We probably can extract a few.

One is the likelihood that Bundy figured he wasn’t going to win the Republican primary, which would have taken him out of the picture after May; this way, he continues to remain an active candidate to November.

Bundy’s own explanation runs this way: “Because of the corrupt and wicked state of the Idaho Republican Party establishment, I have considered several times of un-affiliating myself with the party and running as an independent candidate. However, I find myself in a conundrum. The Republican Party platform is the platform I stand behind but the Republican establishment in Idaho is full of filth and corruption and they refuse to put forth the party platform.”

That sounds more like an argument for staying in the party (to take it over with an aim toward righting it, as it were). That’s not what he did.

The news was quickly cheered on by Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, understandably, which brings the second point. Her challenge to incumbent Governor Brad Little has run into a series of potholes in recent months. Various veteran Republican watchers have declared that McGeachin’s campaign is failing, but while it certainly has had any number (okay, quite a number) of problems, it has had some pluses too. One was the Donald Trump endorsement. And now another, since Bundy no longer will be there to further split the anti-Little vote in the primary.

The probability (not overwhelming) now is that Little wins the primary, but Bundy’s departure does help McGeachin’s efforts somewhat. Should McGeachin win the primary, the battle between her and Bundy in the fall could be fascinating. Among other questions: Could it actually open the field in a serious way for the Democratic nominee, as a possible recipient of centrist Republican votes?

If Little wins the primary, the picture again shifts a bit.

Up to now, that would involve a basic two-way contest (in effect) between Little and the Democratic nominee; based on recent history, that would be not much of a contest. Might Bundy’s participation affect that significantly?

It might. If McGeachin loses the primary election, she’ll leave behind a large number of disaffected insurgent Republicans. They would never vote for the Democratic nominee, of course, but some significant number of them might be persuaded to cross over to vote for Bundy, unable to accept a vote for Little (after all they have heard and believe about him).

How many such voters are there? Right now that’s hard to say, but ask again after primary election day. Bundy presumably will be going after all of them. So will Little, of course, but they may not be in a forgiving mood.

By themselves they would not be nearly enough to win a general election. But might they be enough to cost Little enough votes to put the Democrat in shooting distance of a win? (As a matter of reference, the flip of 65,290 votes in the 2018 Idaho governor’s general election would have flipped the results.)

Just before announcing his move to the independent line, Bundy touted a KIDO radio poll (apparently self-selecting) giving him about 40 percent of the Republican vote to 30% for McGeachin, 17 percent for Ed Humphreys (another candidate to Little’s right) and Little just 13 percent. Probably this says more about KIDO’s listenership than about the state of the race.

But it might also say this: The twists in this year’s road to the governorship aren’t necessarily over yet.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book “What Do You Mean by That?” has just been released and can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

