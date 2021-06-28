Stapilus: The Bundy position

He is seeking to be the chief executive of Idaho’s government without any kind of experience in working with or even dealing with government in any way other than protesting it. (Remember that every Idaho governor in the last 80 years, of both parties, had significant state or federal elective office experience before becoming governor.) That absence of practical experience coupled with Luna’s legitimate political complaint, not even to mention his periodic brushes with the law, should logically wipe Bundy from any kind of serious consideration. Yes, outsiders have tried for the office before, some in recent years, but none have come particularly close.

And yet … this is a Trumpian time, very much so in Idaho, and it’s not hard to see an Ammon Bundy generating a big, powerful charge from the many, many Trump supporters in Idaho.

On a gut level, the raw appeal is much the same.

And—if that’s not enough to convince you to take him seriously, as it might not be—look at his website. Really.

It is one of the most polished, professional (whoever crafted it deserves an award for web design) political campaign websites I’ve seen, matching up well with presidential-level operations.