Stapilus: Take a deep breath

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at a residence off campus in Moscow, a rare kind of event for this small college community. There have been no arrests.

An unsolved murder, especially an unusual one such as this, is always unsettling.

But, a month after the event, time has come for Moscow and the rest of us to take a breather.

In some regional news organizations, ongoing stories about the killings have continued to swamp news coverage, amid few visible developments in the case.

News reports have been in steady stream, such as this one (from Thursday) in the Independent from London (yes, in England): “Eerie new crime scene detail emerges as Moscow police target mystery car.” It’s more raw material for the frightening-murder mill, but at least including new details. How many no-news updates have you seen in the last four weeks? To what extent are they stoking the much-reported fear?

There have been reports of mass participation on social media too; a Reddit conversation was said to have drawn 30,000.

A very long thread on Twitter (the killings have generated multiple hashtags) was launched by a writer who said, “I’m so disgusted by some of the speculation that continues to circulate online about the homicides in Moscow. And I can’t help but notice that many of the rumors are coming from people who don’t live in Idaho and probably couldn’t even point to it on a map. It’s sickening.”

She added, “I’ve spoken with plenty of students who are legitimately scared but I know many of the locals are going about their business as usual. I’m mostly referring to people banging around the Internet from several states away thinking they’re going to crack the case.”

The glomming on of people from far away was mentioned repeatedly. Said one, “A major news organization was saying Iowa a few days ago. The grifting off of this tragedy is getting pretty bad.” Another added, “I have noticed much of the speculation is driven by national media that has weighed in, sometimes with regurgitated information.”

Others described the local reaction a little differently. One said, “Meanwhile out and about in Moscow this morning talking to a lot of friends and did not see any ‘living in fear.’ I didn’t even sense that working out at the UI yesterday. This is not a made for TV movie.”

A few others described still other kinds of motivations for the hyperfocus: “This tragedy has inspired soooo many agendas (anti-public ed, anti-higher ed, “blue” community, pro-gun, victim-blaming, conspiracies & worse) from non-locals who don’t gaf about this community.”

Most of whom live far from Latah County, and few of whom even could correctly pronounce the city’s name.

The point of all this is that for now there aren’t many conclusions to be drawn, or even much more to be felt.

The deaths were tragic, and the deceased should be mourned, as they have been. The crime should be solved and the perpetrator (or more than one, as the case may be) should be caught and prosecuted. And while complaints are abundant about that not having happened yet, and about the relative scarcity of information that’s been released, those of us not in the middle of the investigation really have little way of knowing how well law enforcement is or isn’t doing. (Credit due, though, for the willingness to clear people who have been thrown into the rumor circle’s suspect pile.) Eventually, we will be able to evaluate.

For now, we can only wait.

We can do that, and we can refocus a bit. What seems to have happened was a single incident – nothing similar has happened in the region since. Crimes happen, and we should respond when they do. But we have no reason for any larger blanket of fear as so many reports suggest has fallen.

The actual good news there is, judging from social media at least, good evidence that a calmer attitude does seem to be more the norm than not.