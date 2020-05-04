Stapilus: Some isolation breakdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About a decade ago I spent several days spread over a couple of months in volunteer work at an organization in Portland called Free Geek. The work that’s done in that industrial district building is about as elegant as the name is awkward.

I was working in a team with a half-dozen other people building computers from salvaged parts. It wasn’t just altruism; I had incentives. First, I was learning how to build a computer, which was an enlightening and useful exercise for almost anyone in this era. Second, after having helped build five computers from old parts, I got to keep the sixth, at no charge.

None of this was primary to the purpose behind Free Geek. The main thrust of the work done there was to get computers in the hands of people who need them. The organization takes in massive amounts of old computers, equipment and supplies donated by individuals, businesses and others around town. They turn them into useful machines that are either sold at low price (the public can buy, and there are some great deals) or in many cases simply given away to people and (usually non-profit or educational) organizations that need them. (The software is Linux, which costs nothing to use and allows people to do nearly everything they can with more expensive systems.)