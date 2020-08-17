Stapilus: So special

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this season of state legislative special sessions—Oregon just had a couple, Idaho is about to have one—the track record is worth recalling, because that record is spotty.

Special legislative sessions are often high-risk gambles for the governors who call them and legislators who support them. Many special sessions don’t work out well at all: Ask Washington legislators for their win-loss record in specials over the last few, well, decades. Some specials succeed: Oregon’s two special sessions, covering state budget and revenue issues and use of force by police, largely got done what the Democratic advocates wanted, though the governor still may weigh in further on the money issues, and though the subjects remain contentious.

Special sessions tend to work best when they’re quick and tightly focused, and meticulously planned. They’re not part of the normal process, and their participants can feel out of sorts; in Oregon,even the recent one-day special left legislators, according to the veteran Senate president, “grumpy and they are getting grumpier.” That doesn’t always bode well for success.

Consider also the Idaho special session of August 2006.