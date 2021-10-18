Stapilus: Sal Celeski

Sal Celeski, who died last week at 87, has not really been a public figure in Idaho since the mid-80s, when he closed out a couple of decades or so as news director of KTVB-TV in Boise and host of the Viewpoints interview program.

Back then—a disclosure, I was an occasional panelist on Viewpoints—he was known as a sharp newsman (a fine interviewer), well connected, with unusual insight into the area’s business and political community.

In the years since, he has become a more significant if mostly unheralded Idaho figure, central in how many of its key people have kept informed and gotten along over the last couple of generations. He was unique in Idaho, and I don’t know how we’ll replace him, or that we will.

When he left KTVB, he founded a political and public relations company called Impact; nothing unusual in that. What was unusual was his first two major clients, announced at the same time: senior Senator James McClure, a Republican, and former (and about to be again) Governor Cecil Andrus, a Democrat. He advised the upper ranks of Idaho politics (and business, and notably the legal community) and not just one side of each: He talked to everybody. And often, he got them to talk to each other too.