Stapilus: Rural service

Census figures are used to calculate legislative representation (for state legislative and congressional seats) but also how much federal and other money is spent. These areas could miss out in big ways, for years to come, without a full census count.

The Postal Service reaches people more regularly and personally, and it too has been targeted for cutbacks. For the first three and a half years of the Trump Administration things didn’t change dramatically at the post office, but they have now. As nearly all states, facing Covid-19 pressures, move toward mail-in balloting, the always-difficult finances of the service have taken on a new meaning. Trump last week told Fox Business Network, “If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.” And that, he has made clear, would be fine with him.

The pulling out of mail sorters and post office boxes, and slowing of mail delivery, seems intended to create uncertainty about whether the service can handle ballot delivery this fall. (The Post Office has managed the job just fine, for years, in places like Washington, Oregon and Utah; and regular Christmas and other seasonal mail pressures are far greater.) Some reports last week suggest that the reduction of service may not happen, or at least may not get worse. But don’t take that for granted.