Stapilus: Role model

Many of us complain a lot about many of the people populating American politics, but in doing so we often miss half of the equation. We see what we don’t like, but we don’t stop to consider the qualities we should be seeking out.

Here’s someone in whom you can find a great many of those positive qualities: Phil Batt, former governor and legislator and still an Idahoan concerned about the way things are going.

When I first encountered him long ago, via phone interview as a college newspaper reporter, Batt already had been around state politics for a decade and was then state Senate majority leader. He also had, already, developed a reputation in those circles as smart, trustworthy, a natural leader other people turned to, hard-working and, despite all that, not too full of himself. He was confident while stopping short of arrogance. And he could be fun to talk to. (When occasionally, back then, he’d send me a short hand-written note, it was always signed with a scrawled drawing of a bat.)

You can encounter Phil Batt in a new book called Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt, just published by Caxton Books. It is based around a series of interviews with Rod Gramer, who was a journalist in Idaho for many years, and includes essays from about a half-dozen people who got to know Batt. (Disclaimer: I was one of them.)